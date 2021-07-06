Wanted man arrested

A Brighton man on the run from police has been arrested.

George Burbidge was found in the city on Wednesday (June 30), and arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody.

Burbidge, who has also lived in Hove, was jailed for four years and three months in June 2017 for assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Sussex Police issued appeals for his whereabouts in February 2020, and again in April this year. On June 23, they offered a £250 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Burbidge, unemployed and of no fixed address, has now been charged with escaping from lawful custody and appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (July 1).

He has been remanded in custody to next appear before the court on July 29.