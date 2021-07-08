Watch Brighton based band ĠENN via livestream tonight!

In a series of live streamed performances and with Arts Council support, Melting Vinyl is giving a new generation of exciting artists the opportunity to perform at the beautiful and historical setting of St. George’s Church, Brighton, a unique professional space which is usually reserved for internationally profiled touring artists.

Their third live stream will be this evening (8th July 2021) at 7pm and will feature Brighton based outfit ĠENN.

Four piece ĠENN (pronounced Jenn) was established when Leona (vox), Janelle (guitar) and Leanne (bass), a trio based in Malta, struck up an online friendship with British drummer Sofia. Now all firmly rooted in the UK they kicked off 2021 with the release of ‘Feel’ and ‘Mackerel’s Funky Mission‘, two singles from their new EP ‘Liminal’ via Everything Sucks Music (March 30). The band have received consistent support from BBC6 Music, XS Manchester and Amazing Radio, Radio X playlisted both singles released this year and the band had an Isolation session with John Kennedy on April 02.

Should live events go ahead as planned, ĠENN are booked to play several tastemaker festivals including Focus Wales, Kendal Calling, Futurama, Green Gathering and Loud Women. They have a sold out socially distanced show at MOTH Club in June, and were featured in The Great Escape’s First Fifty announcement in November 2020, they were also part of this year’s TGE’s online showcase event.

Background information on Melting Vinyl:

Over the last twenty four years, Brighton-based independent live music promoters Melting Vinyl have grown from a small one-woman operation to a well-established and highly respected organisation with a name synonymous with supporting female artists and presenting innovative and electrifying quality live shows.

With a passion for grassroots independent music at it’s heart, Melting Vinyl has always sought to offer a platform for local emerging artists and bands, often in a peripheral but essential role as support for the main act.

This new series of shows from St George’s celebrates our grassroots musicians and places diverse artists who wouldn’t ordinarily come through the door at its heart, as the main event, where they can perform against a beautiful backdrop with outstanding acoustics to complement their music.

Having worked alongside St. George’s Church since 2001, Melting Vinyl are looking forward to opening the newly painted doors and connecting once more with this heritage building and its inhabitants.

Each show will be recorded by Mat Benzie, Brighton’s infamous sound engineer and Brighton’s internationally renowned camera/light artist Innerstrings.