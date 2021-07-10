Change of date for rockin’ night at Hope & Ruin

Brighton concert promoters Sugar-Free Music are certainly chomping at the bit in order to get some post lockdown local rocks shows back under their belt!

They have previously announced a decent four band lineup at The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road for Friday 16th July 2021. Heading the bill are CUTTING TIES, along with H_ngm_n, Lambrini Girls and Making Friends. However due to the ongoing covid situation, this show has now been moved to Wednesday 18th August 2021. Original tickets from the July date remain valid.

Brighton based CUTTING TIES were last up at The Hope & Ruin on 19th December last year for a seated table socially distanced gig. Mind you that certainly didn’t stop the guys rocking the place. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were there – Read our report HERE.

The lads have recently uploaded their latest track ‘When Am I Going to Sleep?’. Listen to it HERE. Check out the rest of their music on their Bandcamp page HERE.

Supporting CUTTING TIES are H_ngm_n, who refer to themselves as “dirty emo pop duo making noise from the South coast”. You can check out their 4 track ‘I Don’t Wanna Go Home’ EP HERE. Visit their Bandcamp page HERE too.

Also on the bill are the shy and retiring (sic) Lambrini Girls. Who state on their Bandcamp page “Imagine your nan is in the boot of your car with a croissant in her mouth and hears bikini kill for the first time. That could be you. It will never be us as we are not bikini kill and we are not your nan. We are Lambrini Girls. Bon appetite xoxox”.

Find our review of ‘The Brinis’ live at Brighton Dome HERE and check out their latest tune ‘Homewrecker’ HERE.

Finalising the bill are melodic skate punks, Making Friends, who have recently unleashed their latest single ‘Goodbye Forever’, which is culled from their new EP. Have a listen to the song HERE.

Tickets for this gig are a mere £3 (+60p booking fee) and you can snap up yours HERE.