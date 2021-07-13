Brighton man arrested for encouraging terrorism

A Brighton man has been arrested this morning on suspicion of encouraging terrorism.

The 53-year-old was apprehended as part of an investigation by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) and Sussex Police relating to Islamist Terrorism.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Superintendent Rachel Swinney of Sussex Police said: “Today’s operation demonstrates that we, along with our partners in CTPSE, take seriously reports of all forms of toxic ideology which has the potential to divide our communities and threaten the safety of our people.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank those within the community who support and assist officers during investigations of this nature. By reporting information to us as soon as possible, we are able to act promptly and ensure for the welfare of the public.

“Although this individual resided in our area, it is not believed that there is any immediate threat to the safety of local communities and I would urge people to refrain from speculation.

“However, we understand that operations like this can often cause concern therefore we, along with our partners, will be in the community over the coming days, to answer any questions or concerns.

“If you have information which could assist, please call 101, using the reference of Operation Outlook.”

If you see or hear something that doesn’t seem right, please trust your instincts and ACT early especially if the people you love and know have started to have extreme views or are just acting differently to before.

If you are concerned about someone’s behaviour please contact the police. We will be able to help with support, and where necessary, take appropriate action. Reporting won’t ruin lives, but it could save them. Action Counters Terrorism.

You can also call the police anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321 to report an immediate threat to life or property.