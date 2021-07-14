Brighton man jailed for rape and child sex abuse

A Brighton man has been jailed for 24 years for raping and sexually abusing a young girl between 40 and 50 years ago.

Robert Borrer, 71, of Birdham Road, Brighton, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Monday (12 July).

He admitted three counts of rape and six charges of indecent assault against the girl at an earlierhearing.

She was aged between nine and 15 when she was repeatedly abused during the 1970s.

Sussex Police said: “He will be a registered sex offender indefinitely and was also given a sexual harm prevention order, to last until further court notice, severely restricting his access to children.”

Detective Constable Tom Perry, of the Brighton and Hove Safeguarding Investigation Unit, said: “Borrer came to know his young victim through her family, taking advantage of her youth and vulnerability for many years solely for his own sexual gratification.

“She has suffered lifelong emotional trauma and suffering as a result of this dreadful experience but recently was able to summon up the resolution to tell us what had happened, which enabled us to start an investigation and to achieve justice and some measure of closure for her.

“Borrer eventually pleaded guilty, saving her the further ordeal of giving evidence against him in court, but she would have been ready to do so had it been necessary.

“We will always follow up such reports and give victims access to sources of advice and support.

“If you or anyone you know has been victim of such offending, contact us at any time and arrange to talk to experienced investigators.”