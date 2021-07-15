Mayor sidelined by covid isolation rules

The mayor of Brighton and Hove has gone into self-isolation after he was in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Councillor Alan Robins, who recently started his second year as mayor, was due to chair two council meetings later today (Thursday 15 July).

Instead, they will be chaired by the deputy mayor, Councillor Mary Mears.

Councillor Robins said: “I’ve never felt better! I’ve tested negative but I’ve got another three days to sit indoors – and that’s driving me mad.

“I really do feel well and that’s the frustrating thing. But it’s all been handled very well.

“And all credit to Mary Mears who’s stepped into the position at very short notice. It’s a very heavy agenda and she’ll probably be there for several hours.

“I’m really sorry I can’t be there for the lord lieutenant (Sir Peter Field) when he receives he the freedom of the city – not least because he’s been a big help to me during my term as mayor.

“And I’m also sorry that I can’t accept the freedom of the city for all those who have made special contributions during the pandemic.”

Referring to the mayoress, he added: “I didn’t realise how much it would affect me. I must be driving Val mad!”

But having hoovered the house more times than he could imagine, he added that he looked forward to resuming his duties next week.