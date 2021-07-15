Woman attacked in Brighton after football final

A woman was hit during a row after England’s footballers were beaten by Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night in Brighton.

Police urged the woman to contact them and asked for witnesses to come forward, especially if they had phone camera footage.

Sussex Police said: “Police are seeking to identify two people involved in an altercation after the Euro 2020 final in Brighton.

“A man was seen to verbally abuse and physically assault a woman in West Street, at the junction with Russell Road, at around 11.30pm on Sunday 11 July.

“He is described as black, wearing dark clothing, a grey jacket, black trousers and black shoes.

“The woman was white, with long blonde hair, wearing a white jacket and white shorts.

“Police are urging the victim to come forward to ensure her welfare, and are keen for anyone who saw what happened – or anyone with camera phone footage – to get in touch.

“You can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1500 of 11/07.”