Hove man found dead on beach has been identified, say police

A man who was found dead on a beach in Hove has been identified as a 53-year-old local man, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Friday 16 July).

Earlier today the force issued an appeal for the public’s help to identify the man who was washed ashore two days ago.

The man was wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and brown deck shoes.

Within hours of the public appeal, officers had the information that they needed, although the man’s identity has not yet been shared publicly.

Sussex Police said: “A man whose body was sadly found washed ashore on the beach at King’s Esplanade, Hove, at 4.25am on Wednesday (14 July) has now been identified as a 53-year-old man from Hove.

“Police had issued an appeal for information to help identify him.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer is continuing inquiries.”

An inquest looks likely to be opened and adjourned in due course.