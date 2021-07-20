Pictures of sex attack suspect released



Police in Brighton have released two photos of a man they want to interview about a sexual assault on a woman on the seafront.

The 18-year-old woman was walking home from work, along the Lower Promenade just west of Brighton pier, at about 10.40pm on Monday 14 June, when this man approached and briefly attempted to engage her on conversation before sexually assaulting her. She struggled free and ran off.

The suspect is described as black, about 6ft and of slim build, with short dark hair that was in two buns behind his head.

He was wearing a distinctive white t shirt with the emblem ‘DSQUARED 2‘. The t-shirt also had a small maple leaf on the left hand side of his chest.

PC Lucy Arnall of Brighton CID said; “If you recognise this man, or if you were in the area at the time and saw anything of what happened, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1752 of 14/06.”