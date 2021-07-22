Brighton man cleared of armed burglary

A Brighton man who was accused of burgling a flat, armed with a knife and a baseball bat, has been cleared of the charge.

Leon Tierney, 22, also known as Leon Thierney, of no fixed address, was accused of carrying out the aggravated burglary at a ground floor flat in the Hanover area.

But today (Thursday 22 July) he was acquitted by a jury at Brighton Crown Court after just 40 minutes of deliberation.

Tierney, formerly of Tillstone Street, Brighton, had been accused of entering the flat in Southover Street “with others unknown”.

The occupants said that a wallet, mobile phones and a rucksack were stolen in the raid.

His co-defendant Runa-Rose Mathias, also known as Runa Mathias, 22, of Appledore Road, Moulsecoomb, was also cleared of handling stolen goods.

She was accused of handling a wallet and its contents, belonging to Reuben Kirby, knowing that it had been stolen.

The case against Mathias was dismissed by the judge, Mr Recorder Jones, who said that she had no case to answer.

The burglary and handling offences were alleged to have taken place in November 2018.