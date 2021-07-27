Police find one missing Brighton teenager but continue search for another

Police have traced one of two teenagers who went missing last night (Monday 26 July) but are still looking for the other.

The force issued a fresh appeal for help finding Sadie Connolly, 17, from Brighton.

The force said: “Zac Goodwin, 15, was reported missing last night (Monday 26 July) from his home.

“He was found in Rainham, Kent after a search involving Sussex Police, Kent Police and British Transport Police.

“But officers are keen to trace 17-year-old Sadie Connolly, from Brighton, who is believed to have travelled with Zac.

“She is described as 5ft with black hair, usually worn half up and half down, and she wears hooped earrings.

“It is understood she also used the train network to travel to Kent.

“Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to report information to Sussex Police online here or call 101 and quote incident reference 47210125966 of 26/07.”