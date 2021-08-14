BREAKING NEWS

The DeRellas announce Christmas Glam Punk bash in Brighton

The DeRellas are heading to Brighton in support of their brand new album

Yesterday, Glam Punk stalwarts, The DeRellas – who have more killer hooks than ‘Hellraiser’ and are always a tonne of fun – released their long overdue brand new eleven track album ‘Something’s Got To Give’ on Rockaway Records. It is their first full long player in seven years, if you don’t count the 6-track ‘Freakshow’ 10” green vinyl mini-album/extended EP.

The brand new ‘Something’s Got To Give’  album (click on image to enlarge!)

‘Something’s Got To Give’ was produced at Perry Vale Studios by the legendary Pat Collier and the project was funded by a Kickstarter campaign and recorded and produced in lockdown. With razor-sharp vocals from frontman Timmy and The Stooges swagger of Luca’s guitars, ‘Something’s Got To Give’ is glamorous, snarling, raw and urgent.

Timmy DeRella (bass and vocals) live at the 100 Club, London 10.08.19 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

The release has been more than warmly welcomed in the press, with a handful of choice reviews stating:

“A Trash Talking Sizzling Album” 8/10 – Vive Le Rock

“Just occasionally music can still elicit that primal urge, and “Something’s Got To Give” is one of those moments. Pure sleaze, and purely brilliant.” 9.5/10 – Maximum Volume

“The DeRellas Coming of Age Album” – R.P.M.Its a revolution

“Never Mind The Bollocks “Something’s Got To Give” IS the Bollocks” -Nuzz Prowling Wolf Blog

“Raw and snarling and filled with a Stooges-like guitar swagger and a You-Talkin’-to-Me? attitude, Something’s Got to Give is the album we all so desperately need right now.” – Razor’s Edge Rocks

Indulge yourself and order your copy of the brand new album HERE and HERE.

Luca DeRella (lead guitar and backing vocals) live at the 100 Club, London 10.08.19 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Since their previous release, the band have been kicking ass in flamboyant style all over the country and tearing the roof off venues across the UK and Europe, from London’s legendary 100 Club (read our review HERE) to the Opera House stage at the world’s best punk festival – Rebellion in Blackpool, where the Brighton & Hove News covered the 4 day 2019 festival and Jimmy Skurvi reported for us: “One Brighton act I did get to see yesterday, who absolutely stormed it, were The DeRellas (2:20pm – 2:55pm ‘Opera House’ stage), they were really good as usual”.

The DeRellas clockwise: Timmy, Luca, Steve Grainger and Marky T

The current line-up features Timmy DeRella, who has the looks of Sid Vicious and Stiv Bators (bass/vocals), Luca DeRella, who is also in Spizzenergi (lead guitar/ backing vocals), Steve Grainger, from Chelsea (drums) and Marky T, ex Sex Pistols Experience (guitar).

The DeRellas are tight and locked on and are already to host a gig here in Brighton and they are inviting you along for the dirty rock’n’roll ride. The Glam Punk bash will be taking place at The Prince Albert, 48 Trafalgar Street, Brighton, BN1 4ED on Thursday 2nd December 2021.

Tara from Scare Taxi  live at the Latest Music Bar, Brighton 30.08.19 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Support for this exciting night will come from the rather wonderful Scare Taxi.
Circa 2015, Tara, unable to make enough noise alone, cajoled Boag to play guitar on her songs. The clash of sounds made perfect sense…they named it Trash Rock!

Fast forward to August 2017, Scare Taxi debuted at The Wedding Present’s ‘Edge of the Sea Festival’ and have played with Electric Six, Membranes, Jim Jones & The Righteous Mind, S*M*A*S*H, Art Brut, Ed Borrie, The DeRellas, The Ramonas, and taking in festivals and the legendary Hope & Anchor along the way.

Boag from Scare Taxi live at the Latest Music Bar, Brighton 30.08.19 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Brighton based Scare Taxi are Boag and Tara. The band has an eclectic former gene pool. No politics or hidden agendas here, just a penchant for style, energy, tunes and the occasional deputy drummer!

Their debut albumDeath By Music is available now and was released digitally worldwide on January 17th 2020.

Find out more about Scare Taxi HERE.

Wanna come along on a rolla coaster ride? Then purchase The DeRellas (with Scare Taxi) Brighton concert tickets HERE or from your usual ticket agency.

Don’t forget to check out The DeRellas on social media:
Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / Bandcamp / Soundcloud / Website

The Prince Albert will be hosting The DeRellas concert (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Categories

