New covid case numbers fall in Brighton and Hove

The number of new coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove remains among the highest in England although the rate has started to fall again.

There were 1,290 new covid-19 cases in the seven days to Friday 13 August, down from 1,381 in the previous seven-day period.

The rate was 442 cases for every 100,000 people, down from 473 in the seven days to Friday 6 August.

Only eight districts out of 315 in England have a higher rate than Brighton and Hove.

Almost two thirds of English districts (63 per cent) reported a rise in new covid cases while Brighton and Hove was among the 37 per cent to report a fall.

Another death was reported in the latest week for which figures are available – the week to Friday 6 August. It follows five deaths in July, one in June, one in May and three in April.

There were 28 patients with covid in the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, today (Tuesday 17 August). Six of those were in intensive care or high dependency beds.

The number of people who have had their first covid jab has now reached almost 200,000. Some 199,240 have had their first dose while 163,292 have had both doses.

The take up in Brighton and Hove remains lower than the national average – and public health officials and others have urged those who have yet to have their jab to do so.