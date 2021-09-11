Last-minute Leandro – Albion grab last gasp win at Brentford

Brentford 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion move back into the Champions League places with three points at Brentford thanks to a last-minute winner from Leandro Trossard.

Albion smuggled the win after Brentford dominated large parts of the match.

Ivan Toney forcing a good save from Robert Sanchez and Bryan Mbeumo also going close.

Danny Welbeck had a chance for Albion after a well weighted pass from Trossard.

Albion snatched the winner after Alexis Mac Allister played in Trossard who’s angled drive beat David Raya to make it three wins out of four for the Seagulls

Albion next take on Leicester City at the Amex next Sunday 19 September with a 2pm kick off.