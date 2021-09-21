Possibility of Albion’s first ever Amex penalty shoot out

Brighton and Hove Albion take on Swansea City in the Carabao League Cup tomorrow evening (Wednesday 22 September).

And the match brings with it the possibility of the first ever Amex penalty shoot out – at least the first one involving the Seagulls.

The first five rounds of this season’s competition will go straight to the dreaded spot kicks should the scores be level at 90 minutes.

The match kicks off at 7.30pm with Graham Potter expected to field a number of fringe players including Tariq Lamptey and Jurgen Locadia.