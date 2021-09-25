Brighton man charged with arson after house fire

A Brighton man has been charged with arson and having cocaine after a house fire.

Neighbours had to be evacuated while firefighters tackled the blaze.

Sussex Police said: “Police have charged a Brighton man in connection with a fire at a house in the city in May.

“Officers were called to Shaftesbury Avenue at 4.10pm on Monday 24 May due to concerns for the welfare of a man.

“A fire was discovered at the property and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended while nearby residents were evacuated to safety.

“The fire was treated as deliberate and, following an investigation, a 50-year-old man from Brighton was arrested around a week later.

“He has now been charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, possession of cocaine and assaulting an emergency worker.

“He has been released on bail and ordered to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 14 October.”