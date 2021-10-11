Extra lights and security cameras to boost safety for women at Brighton trouble spot

Extra lights, security cameras and signs are to installed in an area of Brighton where a number of women have been attacked over the past few years.

The £160,000 project is intended to help make paths and streets safer for women in the Pavilion Gardens and Old Steine, including around the war memorial.

The project was among several across Sussex awarded almost £1 million from the government’s Safer Streets fund.

The money is aimed at tackling violence against women and girls and followed a funding bid by the Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne.

Mrs Bourne said: “The events of the past few weeks have brought the epidemic of male violence against women into sharp focus but we also have to acknowledge that this is a deep-rooted and ongoing societal problem.

“My office has worked consistently over the past nine years to secure and distribute funding to help make our streets and communities safer for everyone and for women and girls in particular.

“We have successfully secured nearly £1 million from the government’s latest Safer Streets fund to tackle violence against women and girls and to support education, awareness and behaviour change programmes across Sussex.

“I am delighted that Sussex has been awarded the fourth-highest amount of any area in the country.

“My team will work alongside Sussex Police, Brighton and Hove City Council, East Sussex County Council and West Sussex County Council to implement a series of training programmes in schools teaching young people about the importance of healthy relationships and how to address sexism and misogyny.

“The monies will also allow me to invest further in lighting, CCTV and volunteer street pastors and beach patrols as well as co-ordinating and driving an effective and lasting response to male violence against women and girls.”