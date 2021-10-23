Peacehaven woman dies in A27 crash

A woman from Peacehaven died after a crash on the A27 near Lewes yesterday (Friday 22 October).

Sussex Police said this afternoon: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A27 at Beddingham.

“Officers were called shortly before 2.40pm on Friday 22 October to reports of a three-car collision involving a BMW X3, a Hyundai i10 and a Ford S-Max.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the driver of the Hyundai – a 64-year-old woman from Peacehaven – died at the scene.

“A second driver was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment to minor injuries.

“Officers investigating the collision would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Charndon.

“The road was closed in both directions while emergency services responded to the incident, but has since reopened.”