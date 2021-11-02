Third man arrested over drink spiking and needle sticking in Brighton

A third man has been arrested by police investigating drink spiking and needle sticking claims.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Tuesday 2 November): “An 18-year-old man from Brighton was taken into custody on Tuesday (2 November) as part of the investigation into drink spiking in the city.

“He was arrested on suspicion of administering poison or noxious thing with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy and remains in custody at this time.

“It follows the arrests of two men – a 28-year-old from Hove and a 19-year-old from Brighton – for the same offence.

“Both have been released on bail while inquiries continue.

“Detectives are investigating a number of recent reports of people becoming unwell during or after nights out, with some finding puncture marks on their body or believing their drink had been tampered with.”

Detective Sergeant Joanne Benton, of Brighton and Hove CID, said: “Our officers are following up all lines of inquiry in relation to these disturbing crimes and our message to perpetrators is simple – this will absolutely not be tolerated and our officers are working 24 hours a day to identify those involved and bring them to justice.

“These are fast-moving investigations and, having already brought three suspects into custody, we will continue to proactively track down anybody believed to be involved in these incidents.

“If you believe you have been a victim, please report it to us online, through 101 or by dialling 999 in an emergency.”