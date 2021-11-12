Neighbours of fly-tipped communal bins finally win consultation on their future

People living near communal bins which are regularly overflowing and fly-tipped have finally won the chance to get rid of them.

The massive general refuse bins were trialled in Washington Street in 2012 – along with some in Coleman Street and Park Crescent Road.

But the narrow pavements and tightly-packed terraces meant they were placed just a few feet from some houses’ front doors and windows.

The problem got even worse when Washington and Coleman Street voted to keep them, but the rest of Hanover voted against – meaning they gradually attracted more and more rubbish from the whole neighbourhood.

People living next to one of the bins were even fined for fly-tipping after an environmental officer accused them of dumping the rubbish on the pavement outside their home.

The bins at one end of the street were finally moved around the corner to Jackson Street earlier this year – but this did not stop some people continuing to dump their rubbish there.

Meanwhile, Hanover is set to be asked again if it wants communal bins – although because of issues at Cityclean, this consultation has been postponed indefinitely.

Now, a report going before the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee on Tuesday, 16 March recommends Washington Street gets its own consultation on the bins.

It also states neighbours are organising a petition.

The report said: “Since [2013], Cityclean has added additional 1,100 litre refuse bins and increased collections to six times a week, as residents across Hanover use these bins, even though they are only for the residents of Washington Street.

“They are regularly fly-tipped and overflowing. This causes distress and frustration for residents whose homes are near the bins, as well as the wider community.”

Councillors are asked to back a public consultation with Washington Street residents only to see if they want wheelie bins.

The Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee meets at Hove Town Hall from 4pm on Tuesday 16 November.

The meeting is scheduled for webcast on the council website.