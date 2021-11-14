BREAKING NEWS

NHS appoints new ‘integrated care’ chief for Sussex

Posted On 14 Nov 2021 at 9:07 pm
The NHS has appointed a new “integrated care” chief for Sussex in readiness for the latest changes to the way that the health service is run.

Adam Doyle, who took charge of the Brighton and Hove Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) just over five years ago, will run the new Integrated Care Board (ICB) for Sussex.

Mr Doyle has already overseen moves to bring together CCGs across Sussex and leads the nascent local “integrated care system” (ICS).

After a national recruitment process, Mr Doyle has been appointed as the new chief executive officer designate for the Sussex ICB.

The board is due to take over running the NHS in Sussex from April next year, subject to the Health and Care Bill 2021 being passed by Parliament and becoming law.

In Sussex, the ICB will be responsible for a budget of more than £2 billion a year. It will oversee the commissioning, performance, financial management and transformation of the local NHS, as part of the Sussex Integrated Care System.

The NHS said: “Adam started his NHS career as a physiotherapist and has held a number of senior healthcare roles, which have included advising government departments on key strategic public policy reforms.

“He has overseen the significant turnaround of the commissioning system across Sussex, having taken the original seven CCGs from an inadequate to a good position, and the reshaping of the Sussex ICS into one of the most improved systems in the country.

“Over the last 18 months, he has led the NHS system response to covid-19 and the covid-19 vaccination programme, as well as the continued transformation and development of the ICS ahead of the proposed legislative changes.”

Mr Doyle said: “I am delighted, and it is a real honour, to be given the opportunity to lead the Sussex system as we go into the next stage of our development.

“We have made so much progress as a system and this has been down to the hard work of our staff and the collective commitment across all our partners to collaboration and improvement for the benefit of our populations.

“As we look to build on our progress, I will be focusing specifically on the transformation of the system to ensure our communities continue to receive the care they need in the short, medium and long-term future.

“We face many challenges as a system, as well as opportunities for further improvement and development, and my leadership priority will be to ensure we are addressing and realising these with long-term solutions and actions that will achieve better outcomes for our populations.”

Adam Doyle

Mr Doyle’s appointment as the chief executive officer designate follows the appointment last month of Stephen Lightfoot as the Sussex ICB’s chair designate.

Mr Lightfoot, who started in the job on Monday 1 November, said: “Adam’s appointment is extremely positive for our system and I know will be widely welcomed across partners and stakeholders.

“Our local health and care system has made significant progress under Adam’s leadership and this has brought real improvements in how we work with partners for the benefit of everyone in Sussex.

“We have seen improvements in quality, governance, financial management, commissioning and relationships across the system and Adam has played an integral role in making this happen.

“His proven track record of delivery and his focus as a leader on health outcomes, quality of services, robust governance and building an inclusive, values-based culture will be essential as we take Sussex forwards into the next stage of our system development.

“Adam and I will be spending the coming months assessing and developing the current and future ways of working, together with our partners and stakeholders, to ensure the future ICB can deliver the Sussex 2025 Vision of better health and care for all.”

