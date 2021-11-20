The Great Escape 2022 kicks off early with teaser concert

SAM RYDER + ISABELLE BROWN + HEIGHTS – CHALK, BRIGHTON 19.11.21

After a two-year covid enforced physical hiatus we can’t wait for The Great Escape 2022. Luckily we don’t have to wait very long for a small taster of what’s to come, having been invited along to the finale of a three-day long series of showcase events to celebrate the first fifty artists announced to play next years TGE (the full list can be found here: https://greatescapefestival.com/line-up/) .

The first of these events were held in East London, moving on-line for international artists.

Tonight, however, we are in the heartland of TGE’s very own turf at CHALK, Brighton.

First up is Brighton-based producer and songwriter HEIGHTS. The opening track is light and airy – vocally reminiscent of The Sundays. HEIGHTS confesses her nerves to the audience but those cannot be heard in the perfectly executed set that follows.

Next up is Isabelle Brown. Soul smattered with hip hop beats. Comparisons can be made to Ms Lauryn Hill (who she has supported live), or maybe Greentea Peng. The confidence and maturity of her voice belies the fact that she is only 17 years old. Isabelle is an infectious mix of youthful energy and powerful vocals and is a natural born-performer, interacting with and winning over her audience and she has already mastered the obligatory crowd shot at the end of her set. Our only complaint is that it’s such a short set – a fleeting glimpse of an incredibly talented singer.

Headline for tonight is Sam Ryder, one of the busiest artists during lockdown. Sam spent that period building a still-growing social media fan base now totalling more than 10 million followers. With lockdown over, Sam is moving from the covers he is now infamous for and rapidly unleashing his original work to his adoring followers. When hearing Sam you cannot help but be drawn to comparisons with Rag ‘n” Bone Man…this is a unique and powerful voice which could make just about anything he sings sound good. Does anyone know the words to ‘July’, he asks and the answer is ‘yes’ as Sam is welcomed into the centre of the crowd for a sign-along.

Let’s not forget, Sam is also an accomplished guitarist and makes sure he treats tonight’s audience to a showcase of his guitar-playing in the encore on his obviously loved and well used baby blue Fender Stratocaster.

It’s a sheer joy to watch these newly emerging artists, and if the talent displayed tonight sets the bar for what TGE 2022 has to offer then our only advice is to purchase tickets as quickly as possible before they are gone.

