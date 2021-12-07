Brighton and Hove Albion await news on Spurs covid status

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Premier League game scheduled for Sunday (12 December) appears to be in jeopardy.

Brighton’s opponents, Tottenham Hotspur, have reported that several players and staff have tested positive for covid.

It is not clear yet which strain – or strains – might be responsible.

Any postponement would have to be ratified by the Premier League board.

Albion were the first Premier League team to announce that a match would be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic back in March last year.