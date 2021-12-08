‘ĠENN’erous helping of genre-blending musical riot

ĠENN + CABIRIA – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 6.12.21

Good to see ĠENN (pronounced Jenn) step up to headline a home town gig at The Hope & Ruin on Monday. When I say hometown gig, GENN are an all-female Brighton based band with three members Leona Farrugia (vocals), Janelle Borg (guitar), Leanne Zammit (bass) originally from Malta and moved to the UK with Sofia Rosa Cooper (drums) completing their line-up. (GENN is Maltese for Frenzy.)

I’d seen this band a few months ago supporting PINS at Green Door Store, (Read our review HERE) and was keen to see them again. The band members were super excited to be headliners at home, and their enthusiasm came through from the opening song ‘Catalyst’ off their EP ‘Liminal’

A post-punk band, more alt-rock with some funky psychedelic tunes, whose own description “genre-blending, musical riot” is pretty accurate publicity. Their set was varied and musically very tight as a unit. I got the impression that the band is a musical melting pot where all members contribute styles and ideas to the mix.

Their very energetic, lively lead singer, Leana Farrigia, adds a real difference from many of the new bands around. Throughout the set she used a variety of vocal styles, from traditional rock (shouting) to almost operatic (if you can imagine Siouxsie Sioux doing opera) to chanting and spoken word on ‘Mackerel’s Funky Mission’. It wasn’t all about the vocals, as the mid-set instrumental track fitted in seamlessly showcasing the musicianship of the band. It was unusual to see the lead singer join the audience to watch their own band for one song.

They finished their set bravely with a new song. Their new material was equally as impressive as the tracks from their EP, which points to a promising future for GENN. I recommend having a listen to their debut EP ‘Liminal’ and looking out for them playing live.

ĠENN setlist:

’Catalyst’

‘23rd March’

‘Just Another Sad Song’

‘Feel’

‘Mackerel’s Funky Mission’

‘Suki’

‘Island Blues’

‘Like You’

‘MCHT’

‘Be A Man’

‘RMR’

Check the band out on Bandcamp and visit www.genntheband.com for further information.

I thought it odd there were no mikes set up for the support band. It soon became evident that they were a rock band who only played instrumentals. Cabiria are an instrumental metal trio from London, composed of Kye Phillips (drums), Stu Harris (bass) and Rory Padfield (guitar). Their debut album, ‘Rust and Grey’ was released last month.

Their set was arguably the longest guitar solo I’ve ever experienced. They were technically good and had a tight sound. Although their lack of vocals and lyrics wasn’t to my taste, the majority of the crowd at The Hope & Ruin enjoyed Cabiria’s set. One for the metal fans.

Cabiria setlist:

‘Velasca’

‘Bricks’ (unreleased)

‘Rust & Grey, Pt 1’

‘Rust & Grey, Pt 2’

‘Cabiria’

‘Trellick’

Check out Cabiria on Bandcamp and visit their ‘linktree’ HERE.

Unfortunately Currls, a garage rock band from Brighton had to pull out of Monday’s gig due to illness. Hope to catch this band soon, as their two singles ‘Let Down’ and ‘April Fool’ suggest a good live sound.

Find them on Bandcamp.