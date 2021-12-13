Unbelievable: paving slabs replaced with ‘cheaper’ tarmac

Ripping up paving slabs and replacing them with tarmac has been dubbed “unbelievable” by the Brighton Society.

Brighton and Hove City Council has been replacing what they say were an uneven mish-mash of slabs and concrete with an even slick of tarmac in Preston Drove and Preston Park Avenue.

The council says this is longer-lasting and therefore cheaper – but the Brighton Society says it is damaging conservation areas.

Trustee Malcolm Dawes said: “Following on from the council destroying the paved footpath the complete length of Preston Park Avenue (January 2021) they are now pulling up the paving stones the complete length of Preston Drove.

“Presumably the personnel in Highways were congratulated for their work in Preston Park Avenue as they have organised an even more extensive contract to replace the perfectly good paving and replace with black tarmac for the whole length of Preston Drove.

“It is unbelievable.”

As well as damaging the conservation area, Mr Dawes said replacing rather than repairing structures is bad for the environment and that along some stretches, there are barely any trees which would have damaged the paving.

He added: “The council is about to commence Stage 3 of the Valley Gardens Project that will include huge areas of paving. Presumably the council fully approve of using paving because of its appearance.

“And yet at the same time the council’s highways management seem to have an agenda for removing paving in Conservation Areas away from the town centre.”

A spokesman for Brighton and Hove City Council said: “We repaired the pavements on Preston Drove and Preston Park Avenue because they were in poor condition.

“They were a mish-mash of concrete paving slabs, tarmac and concrete repairs.

“We replaced it all with a flexible surface that will be a lot more resilient than the slabs, last longer and are cheaper in the long-term because of the reduced need for future maintenance works.

“The excavated slabs are not being taken to landfill. They are being recycled – along with virtually all (98%) of the other materials we have to dig up and remove from our highways and pavements.”