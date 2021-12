‘Top 5 Gigs Of The Year – 2021’

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have managed to attend a decent number of gigs this year, despite the current Covid restrictions. A majority of our reviewers and photographers have picked out their own ‘Top 5 Gigs Of The Year’. And so without further ado, here goes. …..enjoy!

Andrew Murphy (reviewer)

1. IDLES – Concorde 2, Brighton, Monday 13th September

2. THE LOVELY EGGS – Concorde 2, Brighton, Tuesday 3rd August

3. BAUHAUS – Alexandra Palace, London, Saturday 30th October

4. SPORTS TEAM – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea, Thursday 19th August

5. FRANK TURNER & THE SLEEPING SOULS – Concorde 2, Brighton, Wednesday 21st July

Andy Sturmey (photographer)

1. THE HUMAN LEAGUE – Brighton Centre, Thursday 16th December

2. ERASURE – O2 Arena, London, Sunday 17th October

3. SUEDE – Alexandra Palace, London, Thursday 11th November

4. WET LEG – In The Big Top, Isle Of Wight Festival, Sunday 19th September

5. AK/DK – Concorde 2, Brighton, Tuesday 3rd August

Charlotte Horton (photographer and reviewer)

1. PROJECTOR + HUTCH + SLEEP COUNCIL – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Friday 17th September

2. PORCELAIN HILL + SILVER BULLET – The Brunswick, Hove, Thursday 7th October

3. JOHN + CLT DRP – Patterns, Brighton, Wednesday 20th October

4. SNAPPED ANKLES – Chalk, Brighton, Wednesday 10th November

5. THE BIG PUSH – Chalk, Brighton, Saturday 20th November

Cris Watkins (photographer and reviewer)

1. KID KAPICHI – Patterns, Brighton, Saturday 13th November

2. CREEPER – Concorde 2, Brighton, Thursday 16th December

3. SAINT AGNES – Green Door Store, Brighton, Friday 29th October

4. THE WILDHEARTS – Chalk, Brighton, Saturday 11th September

5. RISKEE AND THE RIDICULE – Patterns, Brighton, Friday 19th November

David McLean (reviewer)

1. CHUBBY AND THE GANG – Green Door Store, Brighton, Saturday 4th December

2. FONTAINES D.C. – Chalk, Brighton, Tuesday 3rd August

3. GOAT GIRL – Concorde 2, Brighton, Friday 24th September

4. WONK UNIT – Patterns, Brighton, Sunday 21st November

5. YARD ACT + LYNKS + MURDER CAPITAL – Brockwell Park, London, Friday 3rd September

Emma Bouterse (photographer and reviewer)

1.CLT DRP – Chalk, Brighton, Friday 28th May

2. ARLO PARKS – Chalk, Brighton, Friday 17th September

3. MURMUR – Green Door Store, Brighton, (234 Festival), Saturday 18th September

4. LES BODS – Green Door Store, Brighton, Saturday 21st August

5. PORIJ – Chalk, Brighton (Mutations Festival), Saturday 6th November

Guy Christie (photographer)

1. POM POKO – Chalk, Brighton, Thursday 16th September

2. NICK CAVE & WARREN ELLIS – Brighton Dome, Sunday 10th October

3. PINS – Green Door Store, Brighton, Friday 1st October

4. THE WILDHEARTS – Chalk, Brighton, Saturday 11th September

5. COACH PARTY – Komedia Studio Bar, Brighton, Friday 22nd October

Ian Bourn (photographer and reviewer)

1. TEENAGE WEREWOLVES + SHE’S IN BAUHAUS – Green Door Store, Brighton, Monday 23rd August

2. ERASURE – Brighton Centre, Monday 18th October

3. DIRTY DC – Concorde 2, Brighton, Friday 21st October

4. SWEET – Chalk, Brighton, Thursday 25th November

5. SQUEEZE + MADNESS – Brighton Centre, Tuesday 7th December

Iona Murphy (reviewer)

1. JLS – Brighton Centre, Monday 8th November

2. CREEPER – The Key Club, Leeds, Sunday 22nd August

3. ATOMIC KITTEN – The Oval, Hastings, (90s Baby Pop), Sunday 3rd October

4. ALL TIME LOW – O2 Academy, Brixton, London, Thursday 23rd September

5. McFLY – Brighton Centre Tuesday 14th September

Mark Kelly (reviewer and photographer)

1. FONTAINES D.C. – Chalk, Brighton, Tuesday 3rd August

2. MANDRAKE HANDSHAKE – Patterns, Brighton, (Mutations Festival), Sunday 7th November

3. EMILY CAPELL – Green Door Store, Brighton, Thursday 25th November

4. CHUBBY AND THE GANG – Larmer Tree Gardens, Blandford Forum (End Of The Road Festival), Saturday 4th September

5. THE SPECIALS – Chalk Farm Roundhouse, London, Thursday 23rd September

Martin J. Fuller (reviewer)

1. THE HUMAN LEAGUE + TOM BAILEY + ALTERED IMAGES – Brighton Centre, Thursday 16th December

2. BABII + GROVE – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Wednesday 1st December

3. LONDON GRAMMAR – Brighton Centre – Sunday 30th October

4. 808 STATE – Concorde 2, Brighton, Friday 29th October

5. SAINT ETIENNE – The Old Market, Hove, Saturday 27th November

Michael Hundertmark (photographer and reviewer)

1.THE CHARLATANS – o2 Brixton Academy, London, Friday 10th December

2..THE VACCINES – Concorde 2, Brighton, Sunday 3rd October

3.THE DARKNESS – Brighton Dome, Wednesday 17th November

4. PALOMA FAITH – Brighton Centre, Saturday 16th October

5.THE NINTH WAVE – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Saturday 9th October

Mike Burnell (photographer)

1. WET LEG – Concorde 2, Brighton, (Find Joy. Festival), Sunday 29th August

2. WARGASM – Concorde 2, Brighton, Thursday 16th December

3. TV PRIEST – The Prince Albert, Brighton, (Mutations Festival), Saturday 6th November

4. JOY CROOKES – Resident, Brighton, Saturday 16th October

5. DRY CLEANING – Resident, Brighton, Friday 3rd December

Nathan Westley (reviewer)

1. MYKKI BLANCO – Patterns, Brighton, Monday 1st November

2. SELF ESTEEM – Patterns, Brighton, Saturday 20th November

3. DJ SHADOW – Brighton Dome, Friday 17th September

4. SQUID – Concorde 2, Brighton, Wednesday 8th September

5. JOHN – Patterns, Brighton, Wednesday 20th October

Nick Linazasoro (Music Editor, reviewer and photographer)

1. WORKING MEN’S CLUB – Chalk, Brighton (Mutations Festival), Saturday 6th November

2. THE HUMAN LEAGUE + TOM BAILEY + ALTERED IMAGES – Brighton Centre, Thursday 16th December

3. SOFT CELL – Hammersmith Apollo, Monday 15th November

4. OMD + SCRITTI POLITTI – Brighton Centre, Tuesday 16th November

5. TOP LEFT CLUB – WaterBear, Brighton, Friday 1st October

Nick Tutt (photographer)

1. LETZ ZEP – The Con Club, Lewes, Friday 19th November

2. SNIPIT AND THE HOT ROCKS – The Con Club, Lewes, Saturday 20th November

3. X-RAY CAT TRIO – The Con Club, Lewes, Friday 20th August

4. KNOCK OFF – The Con Club, Lewes, Sunday 21st November

5. OH! GUNQUIT + THEE DAGGER DEBS + THE ATOM JACKS – The Con Club, Lewes, Saturday 27th November

Peter Greenfield (reviewer)

1. FONTAINES D.C. – Chalk, Brighton, Tuesday 3rd August

2. PROJECTOR – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Friday 17th September

3. GOAT GIRL – Concorde 2, Brighton, Friday 24th September

4. COACH PARTY – Komedia Studio Bar, Brighton, Friday 22nd October

5. SHAME – Chalk, Brighton, Monday 15th November

Phil Newton (photographer)

1. FESTEVOL (headlined by The Mysterines) – Future Yard, Birkenhead, Saturday 31st July

2. ZUZU – Patterns, Brighton, Wednesday 1st December

3. THE CHARLATANS – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, Monday 29th November

4. ROYAL BLOOD – Brighton Centre, Wednesday 15th September

5. AMBER MARK – Lafayette, London, Tuesday 24th August

Rachel Griffin (reviewer and photographer)

1. TOM JONES – Chalk, Brighton, Wednesday 15th September

2. DECLAN O’ROURKE – The Brunswick, Hove, Sunday 14th November

3. HATFUL OF RAIN – The Brunswick, Hove, Wednesday 8th December

4. WARD THOMAS – George’s Church, Brighton, Saturday 27th November

5. THE LONG HAUL – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Friday 15th October

Richie Nice (reviewer and photographer)

1. WITCHDOKTORS – Prince Albert, Brighton, Sunday 28th November

2. SPORTS TEAM – Music’s Not Dead at The De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, Thursday 19th August

3. RISKEE AND THE RIDICULE – Patterns, Brighton, Friday 19th November

4. KID KAPICHI – Patterns, Brighton, Saturday 13th November

5. MAXIMO PARK – Music’s Not Dead at The De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, Sunday 5th September

Richard Warran (reviewer)

1. PUBLIC SERVICE BROADCASTING – Brighton Dome, Monday 25th October

2. HANYA – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Wednesday 10th November

3. MARTIN ROSSITER, Concorde 2, Brighton, Thursday 11th November

4. PALACE WINTER – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Monday 22nd November

5. WET LEG + BUZZARD BUZZARD BUZZARD – Concorde 2, Brighton (Find Joy Festival), Sunday 29th August

Robert Sutton (photographer and reviewer)

1. BLACK STONE CHERRY – Royal Albert Hall, London, Wednesday 29th September

2. MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London, Sunday 31st October

3. MARILLION – Eventim Apollo, London, Saturday 27th November

4. STEVE HACKETT – Brighton Dome, Sunday 7th November

5. THE DEAD DAISIES – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London, Wednesday 10th November

Sara-Louise Bowrey (photographer and reviewer)

1. SKINDRED – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea, Friday 29th October

2. SPORTS TEAM – Alcester, (Bigfoot Festival), Saturday 19th June

3. NICK CAVE & WARREN ELLIS – Brighton Dome, Sunday 10th October

4. WARMDUSCHER – Larmer Tree Gardens, Blandford Forum, (End Of The Road Festival) Friday 3rd September

5. FOALS – Victoria Park, London, (All Points East), Monday 30th August

Simon Partington (photographer)

1. TRANSGLOBAL UNDERGROUND + DUB COLOSSUS – The Jazz Cafe, London, Saturday 6th November

2. DREADZONE WITH EMILY CAPELL – Escot Park, near Ottery St Mary, Devon, (Beautiful Days Festival), Saturday 21st August

3. SAVING GRACE – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea, Tuesday 20th July

4. SARAH VISTA – Aces & Eights Saloon Bar, London, Friday 25th June

5. JUSTIN ADAMS & MAURO DURANT – Green Note, Camden, London, Monday 25th October

Sonny Tyler (reviewer)

1. OMD + SCRITTI POLITTI – Brighton Centre, Tuesday 16th November

2. BILLY BRAGG – Brighton Dome, Tuesday 23rd November

3. ANTHRAX (UK) – Overdrive Studios, London, Saturday 31st July

4. SHIRLEY COLLINS – Charleston House, Firle, Sunday 1st August

5. HAGAR THE WOMB – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Saturday 30th October

Steve Clements (reviewer)

1. TOM JONES – Chalk, Brighton, Wednesday 15th September 2021

2. NADINE SHAH – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Tuesday 2nd November 2021

3. DAVE GAHAN & SOULSAVERS – Westminster Central Hall, London, Friday 3rd December 2021

4. JOE & THE SHITBOYS – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Monday 27th September 2021

5. SHIRLEY COLLINS – Charleston House, Firle, Sunday 1st August 2021

Tony Ham (photographer)

1. KID KAPICHI – White Rock Theatre, Hastings, Thursday 7th August

2. UK SUBS – The Con Club, Lewes, Sunday 21st November

3. MAID OF ACE – The Crypt, Hastings, Saturday 31st July

4. THE PROFESSIONALS – The Forum, Tunbridge Wells, Wednesday 13th October

5. KID KAPICHI – The Crypt, Hastings, Tuesday 21st December