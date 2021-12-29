Halftime with Hodges – Chelsea 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Albion trail to a disputed Romelu Lukaku goal after the striker but tangled with Albion’s Neal Maupay in the area.

The Seagulls have had several chances to score with Adam Lallana, Alexis Mac Allister and Yves Bissouma all forcing saves from Eduardo Mendy in the Chelsea goal.

Tariq Lamptey has been industrious throughout, forcing Antonio Rudiger into a reckless challenge which earnt the Chelsea defender a yellow card.

Albion have had more shots and more possession than Chelsea.

The Seagulls have yet to score against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

But Albion have scored at Stamford Bridge despite what the commentators say, 111 years ago, when they won the Charity Shield against Aston Villa in 1910.