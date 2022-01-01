Queen honours man who preserves memory of gallant Indian soldiers

The Queen has honoured a man from Hove who has spent years organising an annual service of remembrance for Indian soldiers.

Davinder Dhillon, 68, becomes an OBE for services to the commemoration of Indian Forces’ contribution in the First World War.

Mr Dhillon chairs the Chattri Memorial Group which organises the annual service at the Chattri, on the Downs north of Patcham.

Many of the soldiers cremated there had been sent to a temporary hospital set up at the Royal Pavilion in Brighton – and Mr Dhillon is also a trustee of the Royal Pavilion and Museums Trust.

Before Mr Dhillon retired, he managed a special educational needs unit at Dorothy Stringer School for children with behavioural, emotional and social difficulties.

He has since become a deputy lieutenant – one of the deputies to the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, the Queen’s representative in the county.

Mr Dhillon said: “I’m overwhelmed by receiving this honour and it hasn’t sunk in yet.

“I’m so happy that the contribution of the Indian Soldiers in World War One is becoming so widely acknowledged.”

In 2017 Mr Dhillon was presented with a Points of Light award by Theresa May when she was Prime Minister – also in recognition of his work as the chairman of the Chattri Memorial Group.

He is a key figure in organising the annual interfaith service that brings together 500 people from Sikh, Hindu, Muslim and Christian communities to commemorate the sacrifice of Indian soldiers.

The Chattri memorial marks the spot where 53 Hindu and Sikh soldiers were cremated. Twenty one Muslim men were buried in Woking, in Surrey.

Throughout the year Mr Dhillon also raises awareness of the contribution made by the soldiers.

His efforts have inspired Sikh, Hindu and Muslim people around the country to create their own memorials, such as the Peace Garden in Woking.