Missing Hove man found

A man from Hove who went missing last year has been found, Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 11 January).

The force issued a public appeal for help finding Billy Eyre at the end of last week.

It said that Mr Eyre had links to Brighton and Hove and could have travelled to Worthing since he vanished at the end of December.

Today, Sussex Police said: “A 29-year-old who was reported missing in West Sussex has been located.

“Sussex Police received a report about Billy Eyre on Friday 7 January.

“Following an appeal, he has now been found.

“Officers would like to thank the public for their support to help find him.”

Last week police said: “Billy was last seen in Hove at around 1.15pm on Thursday 30 December and there is growing concern for his welfare.”