Brighton and Hove Albion become one of Europe’s biggest-spending clubs, says FIFA

Brighton and Hove Albion have become one of biggest-spending football clubs in Europe, according to the game’s governing body FIFA.

The Seagulls were the 15th biggest spender on international transfers last year, FIFA said.

The club was one of 10 from England to make FIFA’s top 20 high spenders in Europe.

Among their Premier League rivals, Albion were outspent only by Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Norwich City.

Aston Villa Leicester City and Liverpool also made FIFA’s top 20.

The seven European clubs to spend more on international transfers were RB Leipzig, Roma, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan, Marseille, Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

Among the players signed by Brighton were the defender Marc Cucurella, who joined from Spanish side Getafe on a five-year deal understood to be worth about £15 million.

In another big deal the club is understood to have spent about £20 million on Zambia midfielder Enock Mwepu, who joined from Red Bull Salzburg.

To read FIFA’s Global Transfer Report 2021 in full, click here.