CCTV of nasty Hove assault released

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Hove in which a man suffered significant facial injuries.

The 28-year-old victim reported being approached by an unknown man outside the Post Office in Portland Road at around 11pm on September 25th, 2021.

He was then assaulted, causing facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

The suspect made off west along Portland Road.

The incident was captured on CCTV and officers would like to speak to anybody who recognises the man in the footage or has any information that could help with the investigation.

Please contact police online via the Sussex Police website, or by calling 101 and quoting serial 1041 of 27/09.