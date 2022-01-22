Hove MP reselected by Labour

The Labour MP for Hove, Peter Kyle, has been reselected by his party to stand at the next general election.

All five branches in Hove gave the sitting MP their overwhelming backing last Saturday (15 January).

They accounted for half the votes in the party’s electoral college for choosing a parliamentary candidate.

Since then, the party’s affiliate members, such as unions, have also lined up behind Mr Kyle.

This prevents the “triggering” of an open contest when other candidates would be able to challenge for the chance to stand for the seat.

A message to members said: “The outcome of the recent trigger selection procedure in Hove and Portslade CLP (Constituency Labour Party) was a clear and unanimous decision that our siting MP – Peter Kyle – should be reselected as our parliamentary candidate without seeking further nominations.

“All five branches in our Constituency Labour Party and all the affiliates participating in this democratic process unanimously affirmed this.

“None of our affiliates or branches registered a preference to trigger a selection procedure, with the majority of affiliates and all branches affirming their support to reselect Peter Kyle as our parliamentary candidate without seeking further nominations.

“Congratulations to Peter. The unambiguous, unanimous outcome of this important democratic procedure demonstrates our strong support as a Constituency Labour Party for a very popular and widely respected MP.

“Every success to Peter as he diligently continues to represents the communities of Hove and Portslade and in his recently appointed role as Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.”