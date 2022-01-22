Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in Hangleton

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Hangleton this morning (Saturday 22 January).

The crash happened in Buckley Close – and Sussex Police closed Chichester Close between Hangleton Way and Buckley Close.

The force said: “Just after 11.25am police responded to a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian in Chichester Close, Hove.

“The road remains closed while officers, ambulance and fire crews attend the scene.

“It’s not yet clear when the road will reopen.

“The pedestrian’s injuries are thought to be life threatening.

“Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact police on collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Hourglass.”

The Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance landed a helicopter in Hangleton Park and has since taken off and left.

There were reports that a police helicopter was scouring the area where there remains a heavy police presence on the ground.

An ambulance crew were in Chichester Close at the entrance of Buckley Close.

One neighbour said: “Forensics are here and we’re cordoned off for the next two to three hours.”