Paloma Faith to headline Pride’s ‘We Are Fabuloso’ Sunday fundraiser

Posted On 27 Jan 2022 at 10:00 am
Paloma Faith is heading to Preston Park

Today, Brighton & Hove Pride have announced that double platinum and BRIT award-winning artist Paloma Faith is confirmed as headliner on Sunday 7th August 2022 for We Are Fabuloso, Brighton & Hove Pride’s official fundraiser for the Brighton Rainbow Fund.

Known for her artful pop theatricality and retro-soul sound, British singer Paloma Faith has garnered both critical acclaim and chart success with her first 4 studio albums going double platinum. After numerous BRIT nominations, she also won her first BRIT Award for British Female Solo Artist in 2015.

Paloma Faith (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click pic to enlarge!)

With her BBC documentary ‘Paloma Faith: As I Am’ receiving praise from critics and fans for its insight into the pop star’s life and frank discussions around motherhood, and the launch of her Paloma Home collection, Paloma faith has never been busier, but she’s always taken the time to stand firmly beside the LGBTQ community.

In 2020 she was the recipient of the Attitude Honorary Gay Award commenting, “I’m absolutely thrilled… [The LGBTQ community] just feels like my community. From school age, I’ve had friends who are gay men or girls who aren’t particularly bothered about labelling their sexuality; that’s how I’ve grown up. It’s something that’s part of who I am.

“When I hear homophobia, I take it personally. It feels like I’m defending myself.”

Paloma Faith (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click pic to enlarge!)

Paloma is also not afraid to use her status as a public figure for good and, as an outspoken feminist, has spoken out on gender inequality in the media and music industry. She also revealed that she refers to her baby as “they” as she raises it in a gender-neutral environment away from what she believes as the harmful effects of “celebrity culture”.

Performing an array of hits from her extensive and much loved repertoire, this Pride exclusive show will have fans singing along to classics such as “Only Love Can Hurt Like This” and “Lullaby” as well as new songs from her fifth studio album “Infinite Things”.

Brighton & Hove Pride is a Pride to be proud of. Alongside the smiles, sunshine and good times, Brighton Pride’s sole ethos is to promote tolerance and diversity within the communities and to organise inclusive events.

We Are Fabuloso is the UK’s biggest LGBTQ+ Pride event with community fundraising at its heart.

Tickets available now from Pride-Tickets.org

More artist announcements this week.

www.brighton-pride.org

Flyer

