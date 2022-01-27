She Drew The Gun announce Brighton concert

She Drew The Gun have announced a 14 date UK tour, which includes an appearance in Brighton courtesy of promoters Love Thy Neighbour on Saturday 19th February 2022 at the CHALK venue, which is located in Pool Valley near The Pier.

Under the moniker She Drew The Gun, songwriter Louisa Roach began by playing solo gigs around Liverpool, she quickly caught the attention of The Coral’s James Skelly who she began working with at Skeleton Key Records, recruiting band members along the way. At first glance Roach’s fuzzy psych-pop may suggest that the Wirral born songwriter is another ‘Cosmic Scouser’ but then you’re drawn into the spirit of rebellion, songs that rally against injustice and food banks and celebrate outsiderdom.

Roach was late to music, releasing her first LP ‘Memories Of The Future’ after a decade of motherhood and studying at college. The second LP ‘Revolution Of Mind’, released October 2018, again produced by James Skelly, continued the fine work laid out on her 2016 debut. Announced in the top 10 albums of 2018 by BBCRadio6 Music, the record was one of the runaway indie successes of the year. In 2019 the band completed a sold out UK tour, which included an appearance at the Concorde 2 on 24th October – read our review HERE.

They also played a string of UK festivals including main stage performances at Glastonbury and Blue Dot among others. In 2020 the band played virtual gigs to help raise money for Greenpeace and the Music Venue Trust among others and look forward to a proper return to live music.

“Junkyard Scouse soul.. built ingeniously on a Wirral council budget” ★★★★Uncut

“One of the must uniquely brilliant bands in the UK today” – Louder than War

The new She Drew The Gun album ‘Behave Myself’ can be ordered HERE.

Purchase the tour tickets HERE and the CHALK Brighton concert tickets can also be purchased HERE, HERE as well as from Resident music.

Check out the She Drew The Gun videos on YouTube and visit the official website at www.shedrewthegun.com