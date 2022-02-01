UB40 ft Ali Campbell tour to go ahead in memory of Astro

Ali Campbell of UB40 has announced that his upcoming UK tour beginning in February 2022 will go ahead, now in memory of his departed friend and bandmate of over four decades, Astro. This includes an appearance at Brighton Centre on Saturday 26th February 2022. They last performed in Brighton on 8th April 2019 – read our review HERE.

Ali said: “I can’t wait to get back on stage and see all our wonderful fans. It’s going to be incredibly difficult without Astro by my side. Remembering Astro, let the music play on.

Big love, Ali”.

UB40 topped the UK singles chart on three occasions and sold 70 million records as they took their smooth yet rootsy musical blend to all corners of the globe. Between 1983 and 1998 the group produced three ‘Labour Of Love’ albums, bringing hits such as Eric Donaldson’s ‘Cherry Oh Baby’, Lord Creator’s ‘Kingston Town’ and Johnny Osbourne’s ‘Come Back Darling’ to a new, global audience.

They also topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic with their reggae cover of Neil Diamond’s ‘Red Red Wine’, and a cover of ‘I Got You Babe’ with Chrissie Hynde, and had a UK hit with ‘(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You’.

Reggae Roast, London’s premiere Reggae / Dancehall soundsystem will also join the line-up as special guests for the tour.

2022 Tour Dates:

Friday 25th February – London The o2

Saturday 26th February – Brighton Centre

Friday 4th March – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 5th March – Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sunday 6th March – Sheffield City Hall

Tickets for the tour are available from www.myticket.co.uk

Official website: ub40.org