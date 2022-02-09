Two police officers injured while arresting three suspected drug dealers

Two police officers were injured as they moved in to arrest three suspected drug dealer at Brighton Marina.

Officers boxed in the suspects’ car but the driver then rammed police as he tried to escape.

They used a taser and pepper spray to subdue and arrest the 30-year-old man in Palm Drive at about 9am on Tuesday 1 February.

Two of the three people who were arrested were held on suspicion of having drugs with intent to supply and the third was held on suspicion of being involved in drug dealing.

Sussex Police said: “Three people have been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs, theft and numerous other offences after officers in Brighton stopped a stolen vehicle.

“Brighton and Hove traffic officers, supported by the West Sussex Tactical Enforcement Unit, were alerted to a stolen vehicle travelling along Palm Drive, in Brighton Marina, at around 9am on Tuesday (1 February).

“The car was boxed in by several police vehicles but the driver drove into them in an attempt to escape, injuring two police officers.

“The driver was eventually detained through the use of a taser and pepper spray and he, along with two passengers, were arrested and searched.

“Two were found to be in possession of drugs and the search of an address connected to one of the suspects revealed a number of items believed to have been stolen.

“A 30-year-old man, from Laddingford, in Kent, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, possession of a class A drug, theft of a motor vehicle, driving dangerously, driving under the influence of drugs and failing to stop for police.

“He was also arrested for failing to attend court for a different matter.

“A 34-year-old woman, from Hove, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug and theft of a motor vehicle.

“A second 30-year-old man, from Hove, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

“Both men have been released on conditional bail and the woman has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.”