Rising post-punk act Twin Tribes announce 2022 European tour

Hailing from Texas, Twin Tribes are an emerging force in the darkwave scene that turned heads in 2018 with the release of their sold-out debut album ‘Shadows’. They returned in 2019 with the ten-track album ‘Ceremony’ which showcased their progression as a band. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the band to cancel all tour plans, they return in 2022 with the announcement of their European tour in support of their latest release ‘Altars‘. There are 4 UK dates, with the first of which will be taking place in Brighton on 8th June.

After gaining some serious credibility on the US live circuit playing alongside such acts as She Past Away, Clan of Xymox, ACTORS, Ash Code, and Kaelan Mikla, Twin Tribes has announced a headlining tour in the United States, as well as several dates spread throughout Europe in the summer of 2022.

“It’s the next step in our progression as a band. We feel we’ve grown leaps and bounds, and hopefully, in this coming year, we can continue to grow.”

Drawing influence from The Cure and Depeche Mode while forming an integral part of a burgeoning scene, Twin Tribes have played shows across the US in support of their debut album, and plan to bring their latest release to festivals and venues across the country and even further afield this year. As their second LP gains increasing critical and commercial attention, these pillars of the independent music scene continue to re-define what genres such as darkwave and post-punk mean in 2022.

“The lyrics on Ceremony separate themselves from our first album, as they speak directly to personal situations in our lives involving death, heartbreak, and the passage of time.”

You can catch Twin Tribes live in person on the UK leg of their tour, which is being organised by Flag Promotions. They will be opening up at The Prince Albert in Brighton on Wednesday 8th June and then calling in at Electrowerkz in London the following day and then heading off to Manchester to play the Night People on Friday 10th June, before finally ending up at Ivory Blacks in Glasgow on Saturday 11th June.

Support for the four UK dates will be exciting goth-pop duo WINGTIPS who are signed to Toronto-based Artoffact Records. The duo comprises Chicago-goth mainstays Vincent Segretario and Hannah Avalon. They produce unforgettable music that has already captured the attention of media and festival taste-makers alike.

“A cross between John Hughes soundtrack cuts from Thompson Twins or OMD, and guitar work reminiscent of The Cure’s Disintegration.” – Post-Punk.Com

Their debut release ‘Greyarea’ was unleashed to an unsuspecting world back at the tail end of 2016. They dropped their debut album ‘Exposure Therapy’ in mid 2019, which was followed last year by their second long player ‘Cutting Room Floor’. ‘Exposure Therapy’ found the duo’s guitar work inherently in the vain of ‘Disintegration’-era Cure, while injecting electronic elements that would be at home on records by OMD, is a refreshing mix of synthpop, darkwave, and goth, that will appeal to fans of Cold Cave, The Twilight Sad, and Lycia.

Local support for the Brighton concert will also come from Corlyx who are a photogenic male/female duo consisting of singer songwriter Caitlin Stokes and producer/guitarist Brandon Ashley. They formed in Los Angeles in 2015 and immediately set about writing music together that was inspired by their love of 90’s industrial rock/alternative and modern Electronica. These too would go down a storm at Leipzig’s ‘Wave-Gotik-Treffen’ gothic rock festival, as they have both the sounds and the image to suit.

Find out more about this vibrant act at www.corlyxofficial.com