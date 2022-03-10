Robbers break into Brighton house and violently assault residents



Two robbers forced their way into a Brighton home and violently assaulted those inside, breaking bones and knocking one person unconscious.

The pair fled from the house in Lower Bevendean Road with a purse and mobile phone belonging to one of the three victims – two men and a woman.

One of the victims managed to escape to a nearby convenience store, where they were able to call police.

Lee Witts, 46, of Newtonhill in Aberdeenshire, was identified as a suspect and has now been charged with aggravated burglary, robbery, grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of causing actual bodily harm following the attack on Saturday (March 5) at about 6.25pm.

He was arrested 12 hours after the incident, charged and at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (March 8) was remanded in custody pending a hearing on April 5.

A second suspect – a 25-year-old man from Brighton – was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary on Wednesday (March 9) and remains in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Rob Lewis said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victims, who all suffered serious physical and emotional trauma from what was a sustained assault.

“I would like to thank them for their support in helping to identify and arrest two suspects within such a short space of time.

“We are pleased to have been able to bring charges in this instance and await the outcome of court proceedings.”