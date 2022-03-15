Seeing Gary Numan in Brighton? Then go to The Prince Albert beforehand!

Well this is a nice surprise! Today we discovered that we will be gigging in Brighton on Sunday 1st May longer than initially anticipated. We are booked to see Gary Numan’s first performance in the Brighton Centre for nearly 40 years! Read the Gary Numan preview article HERE.

The doors for the Gary Numan performance swing open at 6:30pm. However, we will now be making our way into Brighton for 2pm, as up at The Prince Albert (near Brighton mainline railway station) we will be paying homage to the godfather of synthpop, by enjoying an afternoon live concert performance by the UK’s premier tribute to Gary Numan, The Liquid Engineers.

This impressive five-piece outfit usually consists of Pat (lead vocals and occasional guitar and synth), David H (synths and programming), Faye (bass and Moog synth), Pete (lead/rhythm guitar) and Dave T ‘Twiggs’ (drums).

I have been a Tubeway Army fan since the Spring of 1979 when I first heard ‘Down In The Park’ (the single before the No.1 hit single ‘Are ‘Friends’ Electric?’). I seem to recall that I more than likely first heard the single being played one lunchtime in Diplomat in London Road, Brighton, which was located quite near to The Open Market. I have constantly been a Gary Numan fan ever since, I have followed his escapades through thick and thin and met him on a number of occasions.

Over the past few decades, I have witnessed a number of ‘Numan tribute bands’ come and go and it’s fair to say that quite a number of these haven’t really been up to scratch. I know what Numan sounds like and I know what I like. Thus, when I first watched around 10 live amateur videos on YouTube of The Liquid Engineers. I was more than pleasantly surprised! There’s always a snobbery around music fans as to whether there’s a place for tribute bands or not and whether their favourite artist ever should be subject to such mimmickery or homage. If a thing is worth doing, then you do it properly! Classic examples of this being Absolute Bowie and The Ramonas.

Thus, I give you The Liquid Engineers. Here is an outfit that successfully emulate (or should that be ‘Emulator’) Numan from his early days right up to his recent releases. During a live set from The Liquid Engineers, you may well be served Tubeway Army classics including ‘Me, I Disconnect From You’, ‘Down In The Park’ and ‘Are ‘Friends’ Electric?’ right up to recent Numan compositions including ‘My Name Is Ruin’, ‘RIP’ and ‘Prayer For The Unborn’. Nicely versatile I’d say!

Purchase your tickets for The Liquid Engineers full band afternoon show (from 2pm to 5pm) at The Prince Albert HERE.

Find out more about The Liquid Engineers at www.theliquidengineers.co.uk

And also just in case you haven’t bought your Gary Numan concert tickets yet, you can purchase them directly from the venue HERE.