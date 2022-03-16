Detectives investigating tyre activists are examining CCTV and forensic evidence



Detectives investigating a spate of tyres being deflated by climate change activists across Brighton and Hove are examining CCTV and forensic evidence.

Tyre Extinguishers first targeted “gas guzzler” SUV cars in Fiveways, Woodingdean and Saltdean overnight on 7 and 8 March.

A few more in the Elm Grove area of Brighton were hit on Monday night – with reports some tyres had been slashed, not just deflated.

Police say they have received 51 reports – the vast majority of which occurred overnight on the weekend of March 7/8.

Several lines of enquiry are being explored, including significant pieces of CCTV footage and the collection of forensic evidence from leaflets left at the scene.

Inspector Nicky Stuart, of Brighton and Hove’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We understand the impact these crimes are having on the community and I would like to reassure the public that our officers are working round the clock to catch those responsible.

“This type of behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated in Brighton and Hove, and while we have seen a marked drop in the number of incidents since the weekend of March 7/8, any such occurrences are unacceptable.

“As far as we are aware, all of the incidents so far have been from tyres being deflated, rather than slashed or punctured.

“We are exploring several lines of enquiry, but as always the public are our eyes and ears. If you see anything suspicious, have relevant dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage, or any information that could help, contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Extinguisher.”