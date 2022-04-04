BREAKING NEWS

Brighton road closed as bomb disposal experts called after mortar shell found

Posted On 04 Apr 2022 at 8:20 pm
A road in Brighton has been closed while police await the arrival of bomb disposal experts after a suspected unexploded mortar shell was found.

A cordon has been put in place in Eastbourne Road, to the north of Bear Road, as a precaution, Sussex Police said.

Officers have also advised people to stay indoors.

Buses journeys to and from Meadowview could face delays or disruption, according to the force.

Sussex Police said: “We are currently responding to a report of a suspected unexploded mortar shell in the Eastbourne Road area of Brighton.

“A cordon has been put in place and local residents are advised to stay indoors as a precaution.

“The EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) are en route to assess the situation.

“There may be some disruption to roads and buses, and we would like to thank people for their continued patience while the matter is resolved as safely as possible.”

