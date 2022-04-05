Six candidates stand in Rottingdean Coastal by-election

Six candidates are vying for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council in the Rottingdean Coastal by-election.

Nominations closed at 4pm today (Tuesday 5 April) for the by-election which is being held on Thursday 5 May.

The by-election was caused by the resignation of Conservative councillor Joe Miller.

The ward has three seats. The other two are held by fellow Conservative councillor Mary Mears and Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh.

The six candidates are

Libby Darling – Green

Lynda Hyde – Conservative

Robert McIntosh – Labour

Stewart Stone – Liberal Democrat

Stephen White – Independent

Alison Wright – Independent

…

The council said: “To vote in the Rottingdean Coastal ward by-election in May you have to be registered to vote in the ward and be a British, Commonwealth or EU citizen, 18 years or over on polling day (and) not be legally excluded from voting.”

The last day to register to vote is Thursday 14 April – three weeks before polling day.

The deadline for postal vote applications is 5pm on Tuesday 19 April and the deadline for proxy vote applications is 5pm on Tuesday 26 April.

Polling on election day – Thursday 5 May – will take place from 7am to 10pm.