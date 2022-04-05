BREAKING NEWS

Six candidates stand in Rottingdean Coastal by-election

Posted On 05 Apr 2022 at 8:11 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Six candidates are vying for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council in the Rottingdean Coastal by-election.

Nominations closed at 4pm today (Tuesday 5 April) for the by-election which is being held on Thursday 5 May.

The by-election was caused by the resignation of Conservative councillor Joe Miller.

The ward has three seats. The other two are held by fellow Conservative councillor Mary Mears and Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh.

The six candidates are

  • Libby Darling – Green
  • Lynda Hyde – Conservative
  • Robert McIntosh – Labour
  • Stewart Stone – Liberal Democrat
  • Stephen White – Independent
  • Alison Wright – Independent

The council said: “To vote in the Rottingdean Coastal ward by-election in May you have to be registered to vote in the ward and be a British, Commonwealth or EU citizen, 18 years or over on polling day (and) not be legally excluded from voting.”

The last day to register to vote is Thursday 14 April – three weeks before polling day.

The deadline for postal vote applications is 5pm on Tuesday 19 April and the deadline for proxy vote applications is 5pm on Tuesday 26 April.

Polling on election day – Thursday 5 May – will take place from 7am to 10pm.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Darth Vader found lurking in dark side of Pavilion pond

Posted On24 Mar 2022

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com