Two Brighton campaigners due in court tomorrow over Insulate Britain’s M25 protests

Two campaigners from Brighton are due in court tomorrow (Wednesday 6 April) after being arrested for blocking the M25 motorway as part of an Insulate Britain protest.

One of them – 32-year-old Alexander Rodger – appeared in the same court yesterday over his arrest at a different junction on the M25 two days earlier.

Rodger, of Ditchling Road, Brighton, was sent for trial by jury when he appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court with eight others charged with causing a public nuisance at Junction 3 last September.

Tomorrow, he and Venetia Carter, 57, of Sutherland Road, Brighton, are due to appear in court with 20 others.

They are all charged with causing a nuisance to the public by obstructing the M25 at Junction 1B on Wednesday 15 September.

According to the charge, they “obstructed the public from exercising their right of free passage along the highway”.

Most of those who appeared in court yesterday over the protest at Junction 3 on Monday 13 September were arrested again two days later at Junction 1B.

Insulate Britain said last week that 117 people in all had been charged by Essex and Kent police for blocking the M23, other roads and Dover port from last September to November.

They face 146 charges of causing a public nuisance.

The outside of the courthouse in Crawley yesterday had been sprayed with the words Insulate Britain.

The other 20 facing charges tomorrow are