Petrol filling stations run dry after oil terminal protest

A number of petrol filling stations in and around Brighton and Hove are reported to have run dry as a result of protests at oil terminals.

Meanwhile, a similar protest led to the closure of Tower Bridge in London today (Friday 8 April).

This afternoon, the Sainsbury’s filling station in West Hove was coned off, with one customer saying that staff were blaming the protest for delaying tanker deliveries.

The customer said that she had been able to top up her tank with super unleaded although this would not be suitable for every car.

Warwickshire Police said yesterday that they had arrested more than 100 people taking part in the Just Stop Oil protest.

The group, described as an offshoot of the climate change campaign Extinction Rebellion, has been holding a week of protests at the Kingsbury oil depot, in Warwickshire, also targeting a terminal in Thurrock, Essex.

Police at Kingsbury said that, since their previous update, 15 more people had been arrested on suspicion of offences such as causing criminal damage – and those detained remained in custody.

Warwickshire Police said: “A large policing presence remains in the area.

“We will always respect people’s right to peaceful protest but we are committed to taking action against those who break the law and significantly impact on the lives and livelihoods of others.”

One of the leading members of Just Stop Oil is reported to be Hannah Hunt, 23, from Brighton, a former Sussex University student who delivered a letter to 10 Downing Street in February demanding government action.