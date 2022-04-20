Half time with Hodges – Manchester City 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 0
Posted On 20 Apr 2022 at 8:57 pm
Comment: 0
Whatever next?
Albion have not only frustrated the champions but towards the end of the half had City penned back in their own penalty area.
Only one team has had a shot on target. Bernardo Silva for the hosts had an effort tipped away by Robert Sanchez.
He also sliced a clearance and was saved by a great intervention from Moses Caicedo.
Albion have caused City problems but haven’t quite been decisive enough yet to trouble Ederson.
