Lifesaving kit used days after being installed



A new defibrillator was used by people trying to sae the life of a man who had collapsed just days after it was installed.

The lifesaving equipment was bought last month by Queens Park Tennis Club and Friends of Queens Park, and mounted on the clubhouse.

Last Tuesday afternoon it was used to monitor the heartrate of a man in the park before paramedics arrived.

Lis Ransom was one of those who came to the aid of the man. She said: “Someone phoned an ambulance and I was speaking to them, they told us that the defibrillator was at the tennis club and someone run to get it whilst myself and the man’s friend carried out CPR.

“He wasn’t treated with it, it just helped identify a heart rhythm.

“The ambulance crew arrived and it was the drugs delivered that ultimately saved him.”

Chair of the FoQP Geoffrey Bowden said the first training session for the new kit was only held two days before.

He said FoQP is now looking into putting signs up in the park with details of where it’s kept, as well as other defibrillators at Brighton College, Queen’s Park School and by St Luke’s Swimming Pool.

A defibrillator gives a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest.

The Queens Park defibrillator is accessed using a code which is displayed on the notice board in the clubhouse.