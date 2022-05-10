Modern punk rock band Monakis to play Brighton’s Concorde 2

Monakis have announced that they will be playing a blistering live set at the Concorde 2 in Brighton on Sunday 29th May 2022. They will be performing at ‘The Official Jordan Mooney Memorial Charity Concert’ in order to celebrate the life of Jordan who sadly passed away last month. Jordan was famous in the world of punk rock as well as being a fashion icon. She was a fan of Monakis as well.

The Charity Concert will run from 2pm until 11pm and will feature no less than 12 specially selected music groups who were either friends of Jordan’s or were bands that produced music that she loved. The proceeds from ticket sales will be going to Cats Protection and the Music Venue Trust.

Already confirmed for this event in addition to Monakis are Peter Perrett, Jamie Perrett, The Monochrome Set, Johnny Moped, Spizzenergi, Gaye Bykers On Acid, DITZ, Bootleg Blondie, AK/DK, The Pink Diamond Revue, and Fruity Water.

Purchase your tickets from the Concorde 2 website HERE.

Jordan first discovered Monakis when she visited The Rossi Bar in Brighton on 8th February 2020. This was the first of a few performances from the band that she witnessed. Here is the review of that concert…..

MONAKIS – THE ROSSI BAR, BRIGHTON 08.02.20

It was about time that I finally opened up my gig account at The Rossi Bar located at 8 Queens Road, Brighton. This is a compact establishment and reasonably easy to miss, but it is located just a few doors down from The Hope & Ruin towards the Clock Tower.

A trio of locally based lads going by the name Monakis were the order of the day. The lads being James Porter (bass/vox), Aaron Butler (guitar/vox) and Joe Mctaggart (drums). They squeezed onto the stage and then BANG! They hit us with their debut single release ‘Animosity’. Holy f*ck these are awesome! Right from the very off we were treated to traditional punk rock meets IDLES. Vocals were served with a Cockney (Rejects) twang during their very enjoyable seven song set.

Vocal duties were shared amongst the guys and this brash young fun band played with must bravado and yet, just like tonight’s headliners, this was only their fourth gig. This is exactly the sound that folks are looking out for at the moment – a modern take on punk.

In following the steps of aforementioned IDLES and Fontaines D.C, Thumper, Ditz, BlackWaters and Wife Swap USA. Myself and my learned colleague Jordan Mooney instantly fell in love with these guys! Praise indeed! We must see them live as soon as possible. They are endeavouring to organise a local appearance on 1st March, so keep an eye on the link below for further details. It was totally worth coming out this evening just to see Monakis. This band is a must! No two ways about it!

Monakis setlist:

‘Animosity’

‘Hot Mess’

‘Fake News’

‘Leather’

‘Usual Suspects’

‘On The Run’

‘Driptease’

Find out more HERE.

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.