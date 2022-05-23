Brighton bakery applies for drinks licence

A new business under the Food for Friends banner has applied for an alcohol licence in the Lanes.

Maison Gouter is described as a “high-end bakery operation” in an application for a licence to serve drink submitted Brighton and Hove City Council.

The venue, in Prince Albert Street, was previously the homewares store Workshop which has moved over the road into the former Fired Earth premises where it is run as a café where customers can buy fixtures and fittings.

Workshop’s new venture is in partnership with Food for Friends and Wolfox director Fabio Lauro.

Mr Lauro’s plans for the new bakery are described in the application as offering baked goods with a “tapas style” small plates menu of wines priced at a minimum of £25 a bottle and Wolfox branded beers.

A colleague, speaking for Mr Lauro, said that the new venue would sell biscuits, bread, and pastries made using French recipes.

It would also have a salad bar using hydroponically grown vegetables and herbs.

The application seeks permission to sell alcohol, to be consumed on the premises, from 11am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and from 11am to 9pm on Sundays.

Prince Albert Street is in a busy area designated a “cumulative impact zone” by the council where the licensing rules are tighter because of concerns about alcohol-related crime and anti-social behaviour.

The application said: “Our operation will focus on daytime trade and retail, with the sale of alcohol on site being very much an afterthought, therefore, posing a lower immediate risk.

“Our small plates menu will be substantial in each portion size to ensure responsible drinking.

“Our vision for this premises is to be a beautiful, unique space to enjoy a fine wine and interesting plates.

“We are wanting a café-style licence with no vertical drinking and waiter service.”

The public can comment on the application during a consultation which ends on Friday 17 June. Visit the council’s licensing register and search for 1445/3/2022/01328/LAPREN.