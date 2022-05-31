Brighton and Hove Albion release Ashworth to join Newcastle as sporting director

Brighton and Hove Albion technical director Dan Ashworth is to join Newcastle United as their sporting director in a widely expected move after the Magpies finally got their man.

Ashworth was identified as a key figure by Amanda Staveley’s 80 per cent Saudi-backed consortium in their ambitious plans for the Tyneside club.

But the new Toon owners have had to be patient in their pursuit of the former Football Association technical director since completing their takeover at St James’ Park last October.

Ashworth resigned from his job at Brighton in February with the Seagulls confirming that he had done so to take up a position at another Premier League club.

But Albion insisted that he would see out “an extended period of gardening leave” in line with his existing contract.

Protracted negotiations have taken place since amid reports that the south coast club wanted £5 million in compensation to release him from his contractual obligations – and a deal has now been struck.

A Newcastle statement said: “Newcastle United are delighted to announce that Dan Ashworth will become the club’s sporting director after an agreement was reached with Brighton and Hove Albion to release him from his current contractual obligations with immediate effect.

“The terms of this agreement will remain confidential between the clubs and are subject to Premier League approval.

“Newcastle United will issue further information following the relevant approval process.”

The 51-year-old joined Brighton in 2018 with an impressive reputation after his spell with the FA and he helped the club to establish itself in the Premier League.

His resignation was greeted with disappointment but his former employers thanked him for his contribution as they confirmed his departure.

A Brighton statement said: “Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United have reached an agreement for the immediate release of Dan Ashworth from his contractual obligations at Brighton.

“The terms of this agreement, which is subject to regulatory approval, will remain confidential between the clubs.

“We would like to thank Dan for his services and wish him well for the future.”

Ashworth’s impending arrival on Tyneside could hardly be better timed, with the Magpies hoping to build upon a successful January transfer window when the club spent more than £90 million.

Their deals included £13 million for Albion defender Dan Burn, who comes from the north east, and striker Chris Wood who spent time on loan at Brighton.

Others included Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and loan signing Matt Targett. Their signings helped fuel their climb out of relegation trouble.

Head coach Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his squad further to try to improve on an 11th-place finish and has already indicated his willingness to work with a sporting director.

Howe said recently: “We have a lot of improving to do behind the scenes to get to be the club that we want to be. That’s in all areas.

“We want to build the club and, to do that, you need the right people and the right appointments to happen.”